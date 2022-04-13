‘Making The Cut’ Renewed For Season 3 At Amazon

Amazon continues to search for the next great global fashion brand after renewing reality competition series Making the Cut for a third season.

The fashion series, which is hosted and exec produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, will air this summer.

The first season aired in March 2020, and the second season premiered in July 2021.

Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott return as judges. Richie was a judge on the first season alongside Naomi Campbell, Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfled and Joseph Altuzarra, while Scott judged the second season with Winnie Harlow. More Season 3 judges will be revealed later.

It will continue to be set in Los Angeles with runway locations including Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks and a rooftop of one of Downtown L.A.’s skyscrapers.

The series will feature 10 new entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and compete for a chance to win $1M to invest in their business as well as a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Making the Cut is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios with Klum, Gunn, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead and Jennifer Love exec producing.

“I am excited for Making the Cut to return this summer for its third season,” said Klum. “I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet. This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I cannot wait to wear myself.”

Gunn added, “After watching the success of our past designers, including winners Andrea Pitter and Jonny Cota, I’m tremendously excited for fans to see what this season’s enormously talented group of designers has in store.”