Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Primetime Emmys Gets September Airdate On NBC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Movie Academy Moves Up Will Smith Disciplinary Hearing To Friday
Read the full story

‘Make Or Break’ Surfing Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

Make or Break
Apple

Apple is looking to keep riding the wave.

The streamer has renewed its surfing docuseries Make or Break for a second season – ahead of the premiere of its first season.

The series, which launches on April 29, follows World Surf League elite champions, Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb as they battle for the championship.

The seven-part series also explores the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments, and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men’s and Women’s WSL Championship Tour.

The first season follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the surfing culture along with issues including diversity, mental health, and the physical impact of the sport.

Production has already started on the current competition season for season two.

It is produced by Box To Box Films with Amy producer James Gay-Rees, Formula 1: Drive to Survive producer Paul Martin and WSL CEO Erik Logan and WSL Studios chief Ryan Holcomb exec producing.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad