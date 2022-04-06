‘Make Or Break’ Surfing Docuseries Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

Apple is looking to keep riding the wave.

The streamer has renewed its surfing docuseries Make or Break for a second season – ahead of the premiere of its first season.

The series, which launches on April 29, follows World Surf League elite champions, Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb as they battle for the championship.

The seven-part series also explores the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments, and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men’s and Women’s WSL Championship Tour.

The first season follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the surfing culture along with issues including diversity, mental health, and the physical impact of the sport.

Production has already started on the current competition season for season two.

It is produced by Box To Box Films with Amy producer James Gay-Rees, Formula 1: Drive to Survive producer Paul Martin and WSL CEO Erik Logan and WSL Studios chief Ryan Holcomb exec producing.