MACRO To Produce Reginald F. Lewis Biopic Based On His Autobiography ‘Why Should White Guys Have All The Fun?’

EXCLUSIVE: The project will be based on the best-selling autobiography of the same title by the pioneering Black businessman Reginald F. Lewis.



The drama will chronicle the story of how Reginald F. Lewis rose to become the richest Black American in the United States. Based on the bestselling autobiography, Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun? It will follow Lewis breaking glass ceilings from Baltimore to Harvard to Wall Street to Kansas to Paris, from boardrooms to family homes to lavish soirees, up until his tragic, sudden death from a brain tumor at the height of his powers. It will also portray how systemic racism takes a toll on the progression of social status for Black Americans.

What makes Reginald F. Lewis’ journey so adaptable are his accomplishments. He was admitted to Harvard Law without taking the LSAT. He was the first Black man in America to raise a billion dollars. Lewis also acquired Beatrice International Foods making it the largest Black-owned business in the United States. In addition, he was the largest living donor to Harvard Law School in its 175 year history at the time of his donation in 1992. The school renamed its International Law Center the Reginald F. Lewis International Law Center, the first building on Harvard’s campus named in honor of a Black American.

MACRO’s Charles D. King, Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks; and Franklin Leonard will produce with co-producer Chris Lyons. Executive producers include Lewis’ daughters Christina Lewis Leslie Lewis, his widow Loida Lewis, and Josh Green.

The project is in the beginning stages as no director or screenwriter has been attached to the biopic yet.