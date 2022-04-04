‘Legacies’: Luke Mitchell Joins CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Mitchell (The Republic of Sarah) will return to the CW in a recurring role on Legacies, Deadline has learned exclusively.

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

Mitchell will recur as Ken, a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being. He will first appear in the series on Thursday’s episode. Mitchell’s casting marks a reunion with Legacies creator/executive producer Julie Plec after the two previously collaborated on the CW’s The Tomorrow People, co-developed/executive produced by Plec.

Legacies is from Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive producers.

Mitchell is known for his work in NBC’s Blindspot, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. and Republic of Sarah. He is repped by Management 360, UTA and McMahon Management in Australia.