Lorde Postpones Two Concerts On Solar Power Tour Due To “Horrendous Laryngitis”

Lorde has postponed two concerts on her Solar Power Tour due to what she describes as “horrendous laryngitis.”

The shows, originally scheduled for Friday, April 15 at Uncasville, CT’s Mohegan Sun Arena, and today at Washington, DC’s The Anthem, have been rescheduled for August.

Mohegan Sun announced the news on its website in a statement from Lorde. “Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tomorrow(4/15). I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able.”

A follow-up message on The Anthem’s twitter account reads, “A note from @lorde: DC — Unfortunately, due to continued illness, I am postponing our show. I am so, so sorry. My voice is still a wreck, and I don’t want to give a less-than-great performance. I love playing in DC, and I’m gutted it’s you guys I’m letting down. Tomorrow’s night’s @Lorde show is being rescheduled to August 29. All original tickets will be honored on the new date. Please stay tuned for an email coming soon with more information.”

The tour, which kicked off in North America in early April, is scheduled to continue on Monday, April 18 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The tour is scheduled to run through March 2023.