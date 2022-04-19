Longtime Manager James Jolly Joins Anonymous Content’s Talent Division

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran manager James Jolly has joined Anonymous Content’s Talent Division.

Jolly has been working in representation for seven years. His client roster includes SAG Award winner Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves), Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever), NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker Tiffany Johnson (Black Monday), The Game‘s Adriyan Rae and Two Distant Strangers‘ Zaria, among others.

“James has a keen eye for recognizing talent and working with artists to help shape their careers in very meaningful ways,” said Anonymous Content’s Talent Department Head, Tony Lipp. “His genuine and unshakable dedication to his clients will make James a valuable addition to our Talent team as well as Anonymous Content overall and we’re excited to have him.”

“The talent management team at Anonymous Content is best in class,” added Jolly. “They are fiercely passionate about their clients’ success and continue to put them at the forefront of entertainment across film and television as well as new emerging formats. As I step into this next phase of my professional journey, I am looking forward to joining the team here and collaborating with so many incredible managers, producers, and clients.”

Jolly’s professional background also includes time spent in marketing, working on campaigns for such brands as SyFy, Cadillac, HTC and Bank of America. He began his management career at Stagecoach Entertainment and after quickly rising through the ranks, joined Stride Management, a company started by 20+ year CAA veteran Mike Nilon and manager Matt Shelton.

On the production side, Jolly has experienced success with the award-winning solo play Take Me To The Poorhouse, starring Liz Femi, which premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival to a sold-out audience and made its Off-Broadway debut at the United Solo fest. He successfully created a brand partnership between Poorhouse and HTC, while also leveraging local media opportunities and name talent endorsements.

Jolly started his career in entertainment as an actor, starring in such festival Indies as The Custom Mary, which premiered at the New York International Latino Film Festival, and The Scensesters, which premiered at Slamdance.

Anonymous Content is a production and management company that represents a diverse roster of writers, directors, actors and comedians. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky for Netflix. Coming up next is Garth Davis’ film Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, for Amazon.