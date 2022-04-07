Laura Dern & Liam Hemsworth To Star In Netflix Romance ‘Lonely Planet’; ‘Unbelievable’s Susannah Grant Directing

Laura Dern (Jurassic World Dominion) and Liam Hemsworth (Poker Face) have signed on to star in the film Lonely Planet, which Susannah Grant (Unbelievable) is writing and directing for Netflix.

Lonely Planet is billed as a love story set in Morocco. Specifics with regard to its plot are being kept under wraps. Grant is also producing alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, with VP Studio Film Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead for Netflix.

The film continues the creative partnership between Netflix and 3dot, which has thus far produced the streamer’s upcoming thriller series, Anatomy of a Scandal, based on the book by Sarah Vaughan. 3dot entered into a multi-year, first-look film deal with Netflix in 2019, with adaptations of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Diane Cardwell’s memoir Rockaway also upcoming.

Grant is an Oscar- and three-time Emmy nominee who has also been recognized over the course of her career with two WGA Awards, along with noms at the BAFTA Awards, the Gotham Awards and the PGA Awards. She previously served as the showrunner, writer, director and exec producer for Netflix’s acclaimed limited series Unbelievable, also writing and directing the 2006 drama Catch and Release, starring Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant and Kevin Smith. Grant has also written or co-written films including The 5th Wave, The Soloist, Charlotte’s Web, In Her Shoes, Erin Brockovich, 28 Days, Ever After: A Cinderella Story and Pocahontas. She created the CBS medical drama A Gifted Man with Patrick Wilson, and also wrote for Party of Five. Also in the works from the multi-hyphenate is the FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble, which she is exec producing.

Dern won her first Oscar in 2020 for her turn in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, on the heels of nominations for Wild and Rambling Rose. She’s an Emmy winner and eight-time nominee whose work has also been met with a BAFTA Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards, two Independent Spirit Awards, five Golden Globes, the Casting Society of America’s Lynn Stalmaster Award, a Gotham Tribute Award and other accolades. Dern has also appeared in films including Little Women, JT LeRoy, The Tale, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Downsizing, Wilson, The Founder, Certain Women, 99 Homes, The Fault in Our Stars, The Master, Little Fockers, Everything Must Go, Year of the Dog, Inland Empire, Lonely Hearts, Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, October Sky, Citizen Ruth, Wild at Heart, Blue Velvet and Mask. Her TV credits include F Is for Family, Big Little Lies, Twin Peaks and Enlightened. Other upcoming projects include Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion, Florian Zeller’s drama The Son, Justin Kurzel’s sci-fi drama Morning, Abe Sylvia’s TV series Mr. and Mrs. American Pie and Tim Harper’s animated pic Ozi.

Hemsworth is an Emmy nominee who has appeared on the film side in Isn’t It Romantic, The Duel, Independence Day: Resurgence, all four Hunger Games pics, The Dressmaker, Empire State, The Expendables 2, The Last Song and more. His TV credits include Most Dangerous Game and The Elephant Princess. He’ll next be seen in Poker Face, Russell Crowe’s second narrative feature as director, in which he’s also set to star.

Dern is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Latham & Watkins; Hemsworth by WME; and Grant by UTA, Lenore Entertainment Group and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.