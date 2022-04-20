‘Locke & Key’ Actor Kolton Stewart Joins AGBO & Anton Horror ‘All Fun And Games’

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and singer Kolton Stewart (Lock & Key) is the latest name to join horror-thriller All Fun and Games, starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things).

Production began this month in Canada on the movie about two kids who play a game with their sadistic older cousin and awaken a cruel entity knows as The Skarrow.

As we previously revealed, cast also includes Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth — who has the title role in Disney’s upcoming Pinocchio — Keith David (Greenleaf) and Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher).

Anthony and Joe Russo are among exec producers of the Anton and AGBO production, which is going through the latter’s Gozie AGBO banner. All Fun and Games was a buzz title among buyers at the recent EFM market in Berlin, and Anton sold the film around the world.

Co-directors are Ari Costa (second unit on Extraction and Avengers: Endgame) and Eren Celeboglu (The Internet Kills).

Stewart’s credits to date include Netflix’s Lock & Key, Syfy’s Astrid And Lilly Save The World, Netflix’s Some Assembly Required and movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Upcoming the rising Canadian actor has Disney+ movies Disenchanted and Sneakerella.