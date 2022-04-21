Lifetime Expands True Crime Programming With Themed Monday Nights, Reveals 3 New Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is expanding its unscripted slate with three new original series set to air on the newly dubbed Life & Crime Mondays. The shows are #TextMeWhenYouGetHome; Meet Marry Murder and Phrogging: Hider in My House, along with UK import Sleeping with a Killer.

Lifetime’s push in true crime unscripted series is not surprising. The network already has a longstanding tradition with true crime-based original movies. Additionally, true crime docuseries attract largely female audiences that are at the core of Lifetime’s target demo. That is the reason NBCU’s female-focused channel Oxygen has leaned so heavily into the genre with its original lineup.

Life & Crime Mondays will kick off with #TextMeWhenYouGetHome and Sleeping with a Killer airing June 6th, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. Phrogging: Hider in My House and Meet Marry Murder will debut later this summer.

“True crime has proven to be addictive, and people cannot get enough,” said Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming, Lifetime and LMN. “Our Ripped From the Headlines movies have really struck a chord with our audiences and we are excited to expand our crime offerings with these new unscripted series joining the network. Lifetime is the perfect home for these cautionary, fascinating, and stranger-than-fiction programs.”

Learn more about each show below.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a viral, worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the UK. The hashtag sparked global awareness, anger, and a conversation around the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone.

Each episode of the true-crime docuseries follows the case of an innocent woman who has been abducted, harmed, or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life.

The project is produced by AMS Pictures with Andy Streitfeld serving as executive producer, Brad Osborne as creative director, and Kim Clemons as showrunner. Amy Winter and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.

Sleeping with a Killer examines real-life cases where jealousy pushes individuals to do the unthinkable. The 26-episode UK docuseries (formerly known as Green Eyed Killers) focuses on ordinary people who have tragic endings at the hands of husbands, wives, former friends, and lovers.

The project is produced by Peninsula Television and distributed by Orange Smarty for Lifetime with David Harvey, Dan Korn, and Di Carter serving as executive producers.

Phrogging: Hider in My House is a stranger-than-fiction true-crime thriller that explores the phenomenon of phrogging—people secretly living inside someone else’s home. Ten episodes have been ordered.

Each episode features two first-hand accounts of survivors sharing the most skin-crawling, twisted, and truly terrifying stories imaginable.

The project is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company. Executive producers for Objective Media Group America are Jessica Everleth, Layla Smith, and Jilly Pearce with Saterah Moore overseeing the series as SVP of Current. Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.

Meet Marry Murder tackles the question: what happens when the person you commit to spending the rest of your life with, winds up taking it instead?

The series takes a deep dive into several cases and uncovers a world of scenarios that end in murder, from a husband who broadcasts his intent to kill his wife on YouTube to a woman driven to commit murder for a life insurance payout and a successful Louisiana attorney slain by the man she met after a car crash brought them together.

Meet Marry Murder is produced by First Look TV with Will Hanrahan serving as executive producer. Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, Shura Davison, and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime.