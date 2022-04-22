Netflix, Metropolitan & Vertice Among Buyers Of Liam Neeson Thriller ‘Saints & Sinners’; Cast Rounds Out With Filming Underway In Ireland

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, France’s Metropolitan and multi-territory distributor Vertice are among companies to have pre-bought Liam Neeson thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners, we can reveal.

Filming is now underway in County Donegal, Ireland. As we first reported, Neeson (Taken) is starring with Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and Kerry Condon (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Newly joining them are Colm Meaney (The Banker), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey in Game Of Thrones), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful), Conor MacNeill (The Fall), Seamus O’Hara (Game of Thrones), Valentine Olukoga (Unforgotten) and Mark O’Regan (Blood).

The film, which reunites Neeson with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz, is set in a remote Irish village, where a newly retired assassin finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Screenplay was written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane.

Bleiberg/Dimbort has completed pre-sales to Metropolitan Filmexport (French-speaking territories), Netflix (UK, Republic of Ireland), Madman (Australia and New Zealand), Vertice (Italy, Spain, Latin America, Portugal), Signature (German-speaking territories, Canada), Mis Label (Scandinavia), Eagle Films (Middle East), Dutch Filmworks (Dutch-speaking Benelux), Scene & Sound (South Korea), Monolith Films [Eastern Europe (excluding CIS)] and United King Films (Israel).

The sales firm will look to finalize all other territories during the upcoming Marché du Film. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing domestic rights.

Producers are Markus Barmettler, Philip Lee, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes and Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited). Executive producers include Kieran Corrigan, Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Bennett, Victor Hadida, Marc Jacobson, Robert Lorenz, Adrian Grabe, Daniel Fluri and Marcel Gloor.

Facing East is producing and financing in collaboration with RagBag Pictures.

