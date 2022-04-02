Lee Daniels Crashes Mo’Nique’s April Fools’ Day Event, Apologizes To ‘Precious’ Star After Longtime Feud: “I Am So Sorry For Hurting You In Any Way That I Did”

Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique again demonstrated that they’ve moved on from their longtime feud on Friday night, with the former crashing a New York comedy event put on by his Precious star, and teasing their upcoming collaboration on the Netflix film, Demon House.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did. Y’all, and she was my best friend—my best friend,” Daniels told those in the Staten audience for Mo’Nique’s show, “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy.” “Y’all think that Precious was just…That was God working through both of us. And we’re gonna f***ing do it again!”

Daniels then told Mo’Nique he loves her, with Mo’Nique making it clear that the feeling was mutual.

While Daniels and Mo’Nique famously collaborated on the 2009 film Precious, with the latter landing an Oscar for her turn as the title character’s abusive mother, in the 13 years that followed, they did not speak. The feud stemmed from Mo’Nique’s public accusation that Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry blackballed her for refusing to promote the film during awards season. It wasn’t in her contract, she explained at the time, and she simply didn’t want to spend time away from her family.

Though Daniels and his fellow producers on Precious denied Mo’Nique’s claim, he is gearing up to reteam with the actress and comedian on Demon House, as we told you first, with Mo’Nique taking over the role previously to have been played by Octavia Spencer. She will star alongside Andra Day, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis, portraying a social worker who helps a family through a series of exorcisms.

Daniels, Tucker Tooley, Pam Williams, Todd Crites and Jackson Nguyen are producing the upcoming film, officially burying the hatchet between Daniels and Mo’Nique, with Greg Renner and Gregoire Gensollen exec producing. Production kicks off in June.

Footage of Daniels and Mo’Nique’s exchange at last night’s event, posted to social media, can be found below.