Landmark Theatres Acquires Annapolis Harbour Center Theatre

EXCLUSIVE: Landmark Theatres has entered into a long-term lease agreement for the Annapolis Harbour Center in Annapolis, Maryland.

The venue, which originally opened on May 24, 1991 by K-B Theatres, was recently operated as a Bow-Tie Cinemas.

Located on Solomons Island Road, the nine-screen venue will re-open this summer.

“We’re excited to broaden our presence in Maryland by adding this beautifully redesigned luxury theatre within a vibrant lifestyle center,” said Landmark Theatres President Kevin Holloway. “We look forward to welcoming the local community to a summer slate of quality specialty and mainstream fare.”

Landmark Theatres has had a long history operating in Maryland and Washington, D.C. The brand is currently in Bethesda Row in Bethesda, Maryland and at E Street Cinema and Atlantic Plumbing Cinemas, both in Washington, D.C.

Leading the negotiations to operate the theatre at Annapolis Harbour Center was Michael Fant, SVP of Real Estate and Development for Landmark. William Winterburn, Lerner’s VP of Retail Leasing, represented the landlord.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of Landmark Theatres at Annapolis Harbour Center. Landmark is a dominant operator in the movie industry with over 200 screens in major cities throughout the country. In addition to feature first run movies, Landmark offers independent, art, and international films to a broad spectrum of movie goers,” said Winterburn.