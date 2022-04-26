‘Lady In The Lake’: Y’lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman Join Apple Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Y’lan Noel (The First Purge), Mikey Madison (Better Things) and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) are set as leads opposite Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o in Lady In The Lake, Apple TV+’s limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman’s book, created and directed by Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and produced by Endeavor Content.

The limited series, which has started production, takes place in 60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz, played by Portman, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, played by Nyong’o, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Lady in the Lake is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, and is executive produced by Har’el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett through her new production company, Zusa. In addition to starring, Portman and Nyong’o serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Portman’s producing partner Sophie Mas. Crazyrose principal Nathan Ross will serve as executive producers, sharing credit with late producing partner Jean-Marc Vallée. Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America. The series is written by Har’el, alongside Nambi Kelly, Briana Belser, Sheila Wilson and Boaz Yakin. Yakin also serves as executive producer. Author Laura Lippman also executive produces on the project.

Noel is known for his role as Daniel on the first three seasons of Issa Rae’s award-winning HBO comedy series Insecure. In features, he was seen in Stella Meghie’s romantic drama The Photograph for Universal Pictures and Stella Meghie’s indie comedy The Weekend. Most recently he can be seen in the film A Lot of Nothing, directed by Mo McRae. Noel is repped by WME, Stride Management and attorney John Meigs at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Madison, who landed the Lady In the Lake role in recasting, is coming off her role as Max in Pamela Adlon’s Better Things, which recently wrapped its fifth and final season. On the film side, she appeared in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and most recently Scream. Madison is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Lit, Hansen Jacobsen Teller.

Gelman can currently be seen in Season 4 of Stranger Things. Best known for his role as the scene-stealing Martin in the Emmy-winning Fleabag, Gelman also recently appeared in Paramount’s spy thriller Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan. Gelman is repped by Management 360, ICM Partners and Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dipello.