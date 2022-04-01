Lady Gaga Set To Perform at Grammys This Sunday; Joni Mitchell Among Presenters

Look who’s joining the fun at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? CBS announced today that Lady Gaga will perform Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammys.

Gaga, a 12-time Grammy winner, is up for five awards this year, including record of the year and best pop/duo group performance.

Make some noise, monsters…@ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM2mKgCAuD — CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022

The Recording Academy also announced today a line-up of presenters for the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Avril Lavigne, Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie.

Besides Gaga, other performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood. Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will also perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammys.

Previously announced performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler. Trevor Noah will host the show that will air live from 8-11:30 PM ET.

The pandemic forced the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the Grammys from January to this weekend, which meant finding another venue since the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) was all booked up.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook returns as supervising producer, with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson and David Wild as producers.