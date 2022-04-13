Kristen Stewart To Star In Rose Glass Pic ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For A24 & Film4

On the heels of her first Oscar nomination for Spencer, Kristen Stewart has signed on to star in the A24 film Love Lies Bleeding from director Rose Glass (Saint Maud), Deadline has confirmed.

The romantic thriller examines a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. Glass is directing from the script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. Film4 developed the project alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance alongside A24, which is producing and handling the pic’s global release. Andrea Cornwell will also produce for Lobo Films, alongside Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions.

Glass is a double BAFTA nominee whose debut feature Saint Maud won her the Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards, along with Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

Stewart portrayed Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer and has also signed on for David Cronenberg’s upcoming sci-fi drama, Crimes of the Future. In the last decade alone, the actress has also appeared in such films as Happiest Season, Underwater, Charlie’s Angels, Seberg, JT LeRoy, Lizzie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Personal Shopper, Café Society, Certain Women, Equals, American Ultra, Anesthesia, Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, Camp X-Ray, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, On the Road and Snow White and the Huntsman. Stewart will also soon make her feature directorial debut with the romantic drama, The Chronology of Water.

Weronika Tofilska has previously penned episodes of such series as His Dark Materials, Hanna and The Irregulars.

Glass is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates; Stewart by WME and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; and Tofilska by LARK.