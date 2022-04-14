You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Kraven The Hunter’: Levi Miller Latest To Join Sony’s Marvel Pic

Levi Miller Michael Buckner/Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Pan star Levi Miller has rounded out the cast of Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Fred Hechinger. It is unknown at this time who Miller will be playing.

J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.

Sony had no comment on Miller’s casting.

One of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies. The film will be released theatrically January 13.

Miller past credits include Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time and Warner Bros. Pan where he starred as Peter Pan opposite Hugh Jackman. He most recently appeared in the sports drama Streamline opposite Jason Isaacs for Arclight Films.

He is repped by Verve, Rogue Management, Eaton Management in Australia and attorney Fred Toczek.

