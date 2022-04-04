Broadway’s ‘KPOP’ Announces Additional Cast Of K-Pop Stars

Additional casting for the upcoming Broadway premiere of KPOP, the new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon, was announced by producers today, with Julia Abueva, Will Brill, Major Curda, Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Bo Hyung Kim, Eddy Lee, Jully Lee, Min Young Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Kevin Woo, and John Yi joining the previously announced star Luna in the production.

KPOP will begin previews on Thursday, October 13, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night of Sunday, November 20.

Producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced the casting today, noting that the K-pop backgrounds of some of the show’s performers: Bo Hyung Kim is formerly of SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO, Min Young Lee is formerly of Miss A, and Kevin Woo is formerly of U-KISS. Apart from their group activities each of those performers have launched successful solo careers and are releasing new music.

KPOP will be the first musical on Broadway about Korean culture and the popularity of the K-pop musical genre. Sixteen members of the company will be making their Broadway debuts.

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim; music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. The musical tells the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, as one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry.