Kid Cudi Boards John Woo’s Action-Thriller ‘Silent Night’

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (Don’t Look Up) is the last addition to the cast of the action-thriller Silent Night, from iconic action director John Woo (Face/Off), John Wick producers Thunder Road Films and Capstone Studios. He’s set to star alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

The film currently in production in Mexico City centers on Godlock (Kinnaman), a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary. Mescudi will portray a detective named Dennis Vassel.

Robert Lynn penned the screenplay. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing for Thunder Road, with Christian Mercuri for Capstone, and Lori Tilkin for A Better Tomorrow Films. Capstone’s David Haring, Joe Gatta and Ruzanna Kegeyan are exec producing, alongside Mike Gabrawy, and Will Flynn for Thunder Road.

“Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating,” said Gatta. “He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Mescudi is a Grammy-winning musician, actor and producer most recently seen in Ti West’s A24 horror film X, as well as Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix. He’s also appeared in Bill & Ted Face The Music, HBO’s We Are Who We Are and Westworld Season 3, as well as the Amazon Prime Video documentary A Man Named Scott, and is making his feature directorial debut with Teddy, a Netflix comedy produced by Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z, which he will also write and star in.

Mescudi launched his production company Mad Solar, backed by Bron Studios, last year. As the musical artist “Kid Cudi”, he has released seven studio albums, sold 22 million certified records in the United States and has won two Grammy Awards from five nominations. In 2020, he landed his first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with “The Scotts”, a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen is his most commercially successful album to date, with the RIAA having certified it gold in 2020.

Mescudi is represented by WME.