Kevin Iannucci & Bethany Brown Join Mike Daniels’ NBC Pilot Based On Dutch Series ‘Adam & Eva’

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Iannucci (The Best Of Enemies) and Bethany Brown (Charmed) are set as series regulars opposite Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando in NBC’s untitled drama pilot based on the award-winning Dutch series Adam & Eva. The pilot is written by The Village creator Mike Daniels and will be directed by Stephanie Laing.

The project, described as a funny and heartfelt drama, chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence, leading both to believe in fate. The show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.

Iannucci will play Derek, Adam’s new co-worker, a damn-the-torpedoes truth-teller on a quest to find love.

Brown will portray Neela, Eva’s former art school buddy, current roommate and ride-or-die best friend.

The Dutch series, which drew critical acclaim and ran from 2011-16, starred Teun Luijkx as Adam and Eva van de Wijdeven as Eva.

The adaptation is produced by Universal Television in association with 6107 Productions, David Janollari Entertainment and Willy Waltz International.

Iannucci’s credits include The Best of Enemies, alongside Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson and Anne Heche; Embattled, with Elizabeth Reaser and Donald Faison; and the upcoming feature Champions, alongside Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olson, directed by Bobby Farrelly. Iannucci is repped by KMR & Associates.

Brown currently recurs on Nancy Drew and Charmed, both for the CW, and is shooting a recurring role on ABC’s The Good Doctor. On the feature side, Brown has a role in Peacock’s Psych 3: This Is Gus and stars in Operation Christmas Drop for Netflix. She’s repped by Thruline Entertainment and Trisko Talent.