Sam Esmail’s Netflix Film ‘Leave The World Behind’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie

Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) have signed on for roles in Sam Esmail’s Netflix film Leave the World Behind, Deadline can confirm. They join a cast that also includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, as previously announced.

Leave the World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.

Esmail adapted the screenplay and is producing with Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp, alongside Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films. Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis is exec producing alongside Alam, Danny Stillman and Esmail Corp’s Nick Krishnamurthy.

Bacon is an Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner who currently stars on Showtime’s City on a Hill. In recent years, the actor has also been seen on such series as SMILF and I Love Dick. Recent film credits include You Should Have Left and Patriots Day.

Mackenzie stars on CBS’ sitcom United States of Al and was previously seen on Amazon’s Utopia. She also featured in Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 film, Logan Lucky.

Bacon is represented by MGMT Entertainment and Gaines Soloman Law Group; Mackenzie by A3 Artists Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.