Omar Sy & Kerry Washington Set To Star In Lionsgate Action-Thriller ‘Shadow Force’; Joe Carnahan Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Lupin and Intouchables star Omar Sy will now co-star opposite Emmy winner Kerry Washington (Scandal, Django) in Lionsgate action-thriller Shadow Force, we can reveal.

Bad Boys For Life scribe and The Grey director Joe Carnahan is newly aboard to direct the feature, which will follow an estranged couple with a bounty on their heads who must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer, a shadow ops unit that has been sent to kill them.

Screenplay comes from Leon Chills and Carnahan. Producers are Stephen “Dr.” Love through his Made with Love Media company (which has an overall deal with Lionsgate), Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone through Washington’s production company Simpson Street, and Sterling K. Brown (who was previously attached to star) through his Indian Meadows Productions.

Executive producers are Kathy Atkinson, Indian Meadows’ Danielle Reardon and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deals on behalf of the studio.

Pic is being overseen at Lionsgate by Aaron Edmonds and Jorge Alfaro Silva. Quinn Curry is overseeing the production for Made With Love Media. Victoria Mahoney was previously attached to direct.

Jurassic World actor Sy won France’s Best Actor Cesar Award for his breakout performance in comedy The Intouchables. He currently stars in Netflix’s smash hit Lupin, one of the streamer’s most-watched non-English series, and recently completed filming Father And Soldier, in which he stars, for his Korokoro banner.

Carnahan most recently co-wrote and directed action-thriller Copshop, starring Alexis Louder, and in 2020 he co-wrote the story and screenplay for Bad Boys For Life and co-wrote and directed Hulu’s Boss Level, starring Frank Grillo.

Nathan Kahane, President, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said: “Omar is at the top of his powers – combined with his global stardom, he’s ideally suited to co-lead this action-drama with Kerry, whose talent as an actress and a producer is unbounded. We’re thrilled to be working with the production team of Stephen, Kerry, Sterling, and Pilar, who have shepherded this story of a family in peril from the beginning, and with Joe, who will bring a unique, visceral style to the film.”

Sy is represented by CAA, Agence Adequat in France and Warren Dern at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Carnahan is represented by CAA and Paul Hastings.