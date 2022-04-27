You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Kenneth Tsang Dies: Golden Age Hong Kong Film Actor Who Later Entered Hollywood Was 87

AP

Kenneth Tsang, who made his mark in Hong Kong’s golden age of film before coming to the US and scoring roles in several prominent movies, died at age 87 today. He was found after quarantining in a Hong Kong hotel after entering China from Singapore, per that country’s Covid-19 protocols.

Tsang’d talent manager confirmed his death. “I’m deeply saddened by the news and will miss his laughter and his friendship,” Tsang’s manager, Andrew Ooi, said in a statement.

“He was a pioneer and a legend of his time in the golden age of Hong Kong cinema, who broke boundaries with his fearless performances not only there but in Hollywood too. His legacy will live on in the movies he’s made and my heart goes out to his family in this difficult time.”

In addition to his Hong Kong films, Tsang appeared in Hollywood movies Rush Hour 2 (2001) and the James Bond movie Die Another Day (2002). He made his Hollywood debut in 1998’s The Replacement Killers,” directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Tsang won the Hong Kong Film Award for supporting actor in 2015. He was nominated for the same prize at the 2012 Hong Kong Film Awards for his performance in Overheard 2, which won him the supporting actor trophy at the 2012 China Film Media Awards.

Before his film career, Tsang graduated with a degree in architecture from UC Berkeley, according to the South China Morning Post. He also appeared in dozens of TV series, including The Greed of Man, starring Tsang as Lung family patriarch Sing-bong.

Tsang is survived by his wife of 28 years, Taiwanese film actor Chiao Chiao.

