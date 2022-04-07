Skip to main content
Kelly Ripa To Host ‘Generation Gap’ Game Show At ABC From Jimmy Kimmel & Mark Burnett

Generation Gap, the game show from Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett, is finally getting a slot at ABC.

Nearly three years after its order, the network will launch the series this July with Kelly Ripa as host.

The show, which is produced by Kimmel’s Kimmelot, MGM Television and Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo, is a comedy quiz show that groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other’s generations.

The show will feature pop-culture trivia and challenges such as asking an 8 year old to finish the famous catchphrase, “Go ahead. Make my BLANK.”

It will launch on July 7 at 9pm after Press Your Luck.

Kimmel has regularly performed a generation gap bit on his late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featuring guests including Cousin Sal.

It will be exec produced by Burnett, Kimmel, Ripa, Barry Poznick, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel.

