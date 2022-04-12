Keke Palmer To Host ‘Password’ Reboot For NBC From Jimmy Fallon

EXCLUSIVE: Keke Palmer will be in charge of the Password podium as the star of Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie Nope has signed on to host the reboot of the classic gameshow for NBC.

Palmer, who has starred in series such as Scream Queens and Berlin Station as well as feature film Hustlers, will host the show, which comes from The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

It comes nearly a year after the network greenlit the reboot of the 1960s game show, which Fallon has made a part of his late-night show.

The series will see contestants partnered with Fallon and other celebrities to face off in a game of words. Fallon will play in each of the eight hour-long episodes as the celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues.

The premiere episode will be dedicated to Betty White, who played on the original series as well as on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and is considered Password’s greatest players.

The season will culminate with a special episode feature an all-celebrity lineup playing for charity.

Password is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen, and Jennifer Mullin will serve as executive producers, along with John Quinn who will also serve as showrunner.

Password was created by Bob Stewart for Goodson-Todman Productions, which is now owned by American Idol producer Fremantle. The series originally launched on CBS in 1961 and ran for over 1,500 episodes before moving to ABC in 1971. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984, and CBS also made a primetime series Million Dollar Password in 2008.

It is the latest series for Fallon and his Electric Hot Dog shingle; his musical game show That’s My Jam was renewed for a second season on NBC and he has Clash of the Cover Bands at E!.