Katherine Hughes & Josh Plasse Join Horror-Thriller ‘Man’s Son’; ‘Organ Trail’ Adds Michael Abbott Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Hughes (Echo 3) and Josh Plasse (iCarly) have signed on to star alongside Frank Grillo and Jaime King in the horror-thriller Man’s Son, which Remy Grillo is directing for XYZ Films.

The story surrounds a young couple (Hughes and Plasse) hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when they choose an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo’s characters.

Plasse and Brev Moss wrote the script, which is inspired by modern occult activity in the California Desrt. King’s Hooligan Dreamers Productions is producing in partnership with Dare Angel, Mi Nene and Margate House Films. Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, Johnny James Fiore, Benjamin Anderson, Jake Allyn, Fabio Lo Fria, King and Emma Comley are producing, with Nidal Kahl, Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha and Dennis Echelberger exec producing. XYZ Films acquired North American rights to the film earlier this month, slating it for release either later this year or in early 2023.

Hughes found breakout roles in Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children and the Fox Searchlight hit Me, Earl, & The Dying Girl from director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Her television credits include DirectTV’s Kingdom, Amazon Prime’s My Dead Ex, and the upcoming Apple series Echo 3 from Oscar winner Mark Boal.

Plasse is currently recurring on 9-1-1: Lone Star and the Paramount+ revival of iCarly. He will also be in the upcoming drama Wildflower opposite Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka and Alexandra Daddario.

Hughes is represented by Innovative Artists and manager Christina Gualazzi; Plasse by Buchwald and Brave Artists Management.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Abbott Jr. (Killers of the Flower Moon) will star alongside Olivia Applegate, Clé Bennett, Zoé De Grand Maison, Nicholas Logan Sam Trammell, Jessica Frances Dukes and Mather Zickel in Michael Patrick Jann’s Western horror film Organ Trail, which has wrapped production and been acquired by Paramount.

The film written by Meg Turner finds a young Abigale Archer friendless and alone in a brutal Montana winter during the 1870s—fighting for survival and to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family’s horse, from a gang of bloodthirsty bandits. Abbott Jr. is playing Brody, a skinny live-wire with crazy eyes. Brody is always one step behind the gang as a result of the distraction that is his alcoholism, as well as the underlying hurt, rage, and insecurity he’s attempting to medicate. To the other members of the gang, Brody just seems unhinged, and they have no patience for him. Jann is producing alongside David Codron.

Abbott Jr. will next appear in Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon for Paramount Pictures and Apple TV+. The actor has previously been seen in such films as The Dark and the Wicked, The Death of Dick Long, Loving, Mud, Shotgun Stories and A Beautiful Mind. His TV credits include Fear the Walking Dead and FBI.

Abbott Jr. is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Glaser Weil Fink.