Karamo, the new nationally syndicated daytime talker hosted by Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, has been sold in 90% of the U.S. for a fall 2022 debut.

The daily, one-hour talk show, from NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions, will air on stations in top markets across the country including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland. Karamo has been sold to leading station groups which include Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Capital, Bahakel, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and more.

Karamo’s addition to the fall syndicated lineup follows the end of NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which will wrap in September at the end of its third season, and Maury, which is ending this season after three decades. It was expected that Karamo would fill the void left by Maury, on which Brown was a frequent guest host.

“Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country.”

Karamo, which will be filmed in front of a studio audience, will address a wide range of topics including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics.

“Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue and Maury,” said Brown. “My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.”



Karamo is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions, the same production team behind successful NBCU talk shows including The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jerry Springer Show, Judge Jerry and Maury.