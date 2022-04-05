Kansas Wins NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game With Biggest 2nd Half Comeback In History

The Kansas Jayhawks won the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game against North Carolina Tar Heels tonight, 72-69. The Jayhawks came back from 15 down at the half to win by 3. It was the biggest second-half comeback in the NCAA title game’s history.

Center David McCormick, who led the Jayhawks with 15 points, scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

The see-saw battle saw the Tar Heels outshoot the Jayhawks 43%-31%, but Kansas outrebounded North Carolina 47-34.

The battle between the No. 1 Jayhawks and the No. 8 Tar Heels came down to the wire, with the lead changing multiple times in the last five minutes.

It’s the first National Championship for the Kansas Men’s Basketball squad since 2008 and the fifth consecutive tournament that has been won by a 1 seed.

The game was broadcast on TBS and the network’s Charles Barkley, a notoriously bad prognosticator, got this one right. He picked Kansas.