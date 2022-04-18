Kamala Harris Heads Back To L.A. Tonight For Hollywood-Centric DNC Fundraiser

With Democrats facing a tough midterm cycle, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be back in their Los Angeles hometown Monday night for a top-dollar fundraiser.

The event will be hosted by Walt Disney Television’s Dana Walden and her husband, producer Matt Walden, according to an invite. Tickets for a “supporter” level, in which donors write or raise, are $50,000, and $100,000 for a friend. Proceeds will go to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, with money allocated to the Democratic National Committee and state party committees.

The event also will be Harris’ first in-person, official L.A. fundraiser since becoming Vice President, reflecting the gradual return to normalcy of the Hollywood ATM.

Walden was among the co-hosts of a pre-election virtual fundraiser headlined by Harris in 2020, a virtual event that garnered about $8 million. Other co-hosts included Ryan Murphy, Chrisette Hudlin and Laura Shell.

The environment is much different this time around, as Democrats try to retain narrow congressional majorities against President Joe Biden’s underwater approval numbers and worries about inflation. Still, entertainment figures have continued to shower contributions to Democratic candidates. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Democratic candidates and committees have collected $22.7 million from movies, TV and music donors so far this cycle, compared to just $2.7 million to Republicans. That’s a 89%-11% split. The amount of money going to Democrats already outpaces the 2014 cycle, the last time the party was on defense in a midterm year. In 2018, Democrats raised $36.1 million from industry sources by the end of the cycle, when the party retook the House.

Earlier today, Harris is scheduled to visit Vandenberg Space Force Base and then will deliver remarks on establishing norms for space.