Justina Machado & Will Sasso To Star In Indie Comedy ‘The Throwback’

EXCLUSIVE: Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Will Sasso (Loudermilk) have signed on to star in The Throwback, an indie comedy marking the feature directorial debut of Mario Garcia, which is heading into production in Tampa next month.

The film follows a married couple (Machado and Sasso) in full-blown midlife crisis who are thrown into further turmoil when the wife (Machado), an underappreciated and stressed ‘supermom,’ suffers a post-traumatic breakdown during the holiday season, causing her to regress to her 19-year-old college party-girl self.

Garcia wrote the script and will produce via his company Garcia Interactive, alongside Michael A. Alfieri of Miantri Films and Doug Fox. Machado and Sasso’s longtime manager, Danielle Del, will exec produce alongside Machado and Sterling Macer Jr.

Machado recently starred as Penelope on Sony Picture Television’s revival of One Day at a Time, and will next be seen in the Blumhouse-produced Amazon series, The Horror of Dolores Roach. The actress has also been seen on such series as Queen of the South, Jane the Virgin and Six Feet Under, among many others. Additional film credits include All Together Now, The Purge: Anarchy, The Call and The Accidental Husband.

Sasso hosts the podcast Dudesy with Chad Kultgen and most recently appeared opposite Steve Carell and Rose Byrne in Focus Features’ comedy, Irresistible. The actor’s TV credits include F Is for Family, Mom, Loudermilk, Another Period, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and MADtv. Additional film credits include Film Fest, Boss Level, Klaus, American Woman, Super Troopers 2, The Three Stooges, Southland Tales, Best in Show and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Other upcoming films featuring Sasso include Cameron Fay’s Untitled Three Stooges Sequel and Marshall Cook’s sports comedy, Champions of the Universe.

Machado is represented by UTA, attorney Rick Genow and D2 Management; Sasso by APA and D2 Management; and Garcia by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

