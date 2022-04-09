Jussie Smollett Drops New Rap On Instagram, Once Again Proclaims The Injustice Of It All

Jussie Smollett has a new song out — and it’s not “Jailhouse Rock.”

The controversial actor-director-singer posted a stream-of-consciousness song Tuesday to Instagram, talking about his court case and the injustices brought down upon him by the disbelievers within the system.

Titled “Thank You God,” Smollett gives a Drake-like rendition of what’s on his mind in the song. “Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this … this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?” Smollett raps. He also calls out the faithless who don’t believe his tale that he was attacked on his way to Subway at 2 a.m. on an arctic night in Chicago in 2019.

Smollett promises there will come a day when he can sit down and talk with his followers, and gives a shout-out to “D.L.,” presumably CNN anchor Don Lemon, one of his prime defenders.

The former Empire actor is currently on release from Cook County Jail while appealing his conviction for his staged attack. He began service his jail time on March 10 after being sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine.

Listen to the song below.