Julia Roberts Reveals Why She Hasn’t Done A Romantic Comedy In 20 Years

Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, who became a superstar due in no small part to a string of beloved romantic comedies like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and My Best Friend’s Wedding, says it is not by choice that she hasn’t done one in over 20 years.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it,” Roberts told the New York Times Magazine this Sunday.

Even after she found that once-in-20-years rom-com script she loved — which turned out to be Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise, scheduled for release this October — Roberts said there were was another hurdle: She wanted to do the project, but only opposite one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men.

“I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney.’ Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went.”

So did she still feel the same facility with the subject matter?

“The good news is yes. I love to laugh and be funny. You get into that mode of those endorphins going off when you’re clever and people going, ‘Oh!’ Then that becomes this automatic thing where you’re always thinking in terms of creating fun. It’s a joy to play in that sandbox. It has been a long time.”

And speaking of two-decade timespans, Roberts told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show tonight about celebrating her twenty-year anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

“What is the secret to a successful marriage?” asked Colbert.

“You would know the answer to that as well,” Roberts shot back, to which Colbert admitted, amid applause, that he’s been with his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert for 28 years.

Colbert then proposed that on the count of three, they blurt out what they think makes marriages strong.

Colbert shouted out, Apologies!”

Roberts said, “Kissing.”

The answer of course, through him off guard.

“Well, I would like to apologize to my wife for not saying ‘kissing.’ “