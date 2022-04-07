‘Judge Steve Harvey’ & ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed At ABC

Judge Steve Harvey is getting a second season at ABC as the network also renews Bachelor In Paradise.

The network made the renewals as part of a slew of unscripted news including new specials and game shows.

Courtroom comedy Judge Steve Harvey premiered strongly in January with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.92 million viewers. Throughout its freshman run, which has been interrupted by The Bachelor and Jeopardy! National College Championship, Judge Steve Harvey has been a decent performer for ABC. The series has remained steady with a 0.4 demo rating with its latest episodes.

In the series, Harvey takes on a variety of conflicts and characters in his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Jared Morell, and showrunner Myeshia Mizuno serve as executive producers.

Bachelor In Paradise is also returning for season eight.

The Bachelor spinoff aired its seventh season in August 2021, having taken a year off due to the pandemic. The seventh season was hosted by David Spade, Lil Job, Tituss Burgess and Lance Bass following the departure of Chris Harrison.

No host details were given for season eight.

Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are executive producers.