Judge Finds Donald Trump In Civil Contempt For Failing To Turn Over Documents; Former President Faces $10,000 Per Day In Fines

A New York judge has found Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena to turn over documents to Attorney General Letitia James as part of her investigation into the business dealings of the Trump Organization.

James’ investigation is a civil proceeding, so the former president faces being fined $10,000 per day for every day he does not comply.

James called the judge’s ruling a “major victory.”

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump had failed to abide by his order to comply with James’ subpoena for the documents.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” the judge said before issuing his ruling, according to the AP. Trump was not present in the courtroom.

James’ investigation has focused on whether the Trump Organization provided misleading statements about its finances, including the valuation of assets. Trump has called his investigation politically motivated.

During a hearing, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said that the former president does not have the documents requested in the subpoeda, according to CNN.

James’ office has argued that the judge’s order for compliance “was not an opening bid for a negotiation or an invitation for a new round of challenges to the subpoena,” but that Trump’s team has continued to delay the process. Her office wrote in a brief that “the ship has long since sailed on Mr. Trump’s ability to raise any such objections.”

A Trump Organization spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment. Trump has not yet responded.

More to come.