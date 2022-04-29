Josh Radnor Joins FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Radnor (Hunters) has signed on for a major recurring role opposite Lizzy Caplan in FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. In addition to Caplan he joins previously announced leads Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Adam Brody in the series, which is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

FX Pilots & Series Orders

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Radnor will play Adam, Libby’s (Caplan) husband.

Cast also includes Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Michael Gaston, Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross. Joy Suprano and Christian Slater recur.

Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer of the limited series and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series. Fleishman Is in Trouble is produced by ABC Signature.

Probably best known for his leading role as Ted Mosby on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, Radnor currently co-stars alongside Al Pacino in the acclaimed Amazon series Hunters. He’s also starred in series including Rise for NBC and PBS’ Mercy Street. Feature credits include Jill Soloway’s Afternoon Delight, Theresa Bennett’s Social Animals for Paramount, as well as Liberal Arts and Happythankyoumoreplease, both of which he also wrote and directed. Upcoming films include 3 Birthdays for director Jane Weinstock and All Happy Families for director Haroula Rose. Radnor is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit.