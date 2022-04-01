Josh Bonzie Joins Victoria Pedretti In ‘Saint X’ Hulu Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Bonzie (The Politician) is set as a lead opposite Victoria Pedretti in Saint X, Hulu’s eight-part series from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees.

Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Bonzie will play Clive ‘Gogo’ Richardson’ who we meet as a shy and clumsy but warm-hearted 20-year old, and again decades later as a hardened, changed man.

Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote the project and will executive produce with Dee Rees (Mudbound) directing and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham pka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for Dreamcrew Entertainment, Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman. Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.

Bonzie most recently guest-starred as Randal on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician and was seen in a recurring role on The Good Fight. He’s repped by Buchwald and Emily Downs at Meyers & Downs.