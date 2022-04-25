Jonathan Fuhrman Joins Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Fuhrman has joined Castle Rock Entertainment as EVP and Head of Business Affairs.

The Shawshank Redemption and Seinfeld producer Castle Rock relaunched its film division in October with a $175MM film fund and multiple hires. Fuhrman will report to Castle Rock CEO Rob Reiner, and Co-Presidents Michele Reiner and Matthew George.

Fuhrman last year departed his post at Thunder Road Films, home of the John Wick and Sicario franchises, where he spent the last eight years and most recently served as the Co-President of Production of its boutique action label, Asbury Park Pictures, and also as EVP of Business Affairs for Thunder Road.

Fuhrman’s past credits as an executive producer include action-thriller Greenland starring Gerard Butler; crime-thriller Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen; Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised; and Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai.

Upcoming projects he worked on include Asbury Park’s debut feature, Black Site, starring Michelle Monaghan and Jason Clarke, and a number of Thunder Road projects including Ric Roman Waugh’s Kandahar, starring Gerard Butler; Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man; Netflix’s Trigger Warning, starring Jessica Alba; and It’s All Coming Back to Me starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Castle Rock CEO Rob Reiner commented: “I’m thrilled to have Jonathan heading up our business affairs. He’s experienced, he’s smart, and most importantly, he’s a nice person who, on occasion, is well dressed.”

Castle Rock Co-President Matthew George continued: “I have known Jonathan for over six years and have worked with him previously on two films during his tenure at Thunder Road, Wind River and A Private War. I’ve continued to be impressed with Jonathan, between his savviness in terms of the industry and thoughtfulness in addressing the day to day challenges we face as film producers. Not only does Jonathan bring incredible industry experience to the table, he’s become a great friend and I look forward to working with him for years to come.”

Prior to his role at Thunder Road, Fuhrman worked at the Associated Press where he shepherded digital streaming content initiatives for the news organization, and he served as a Vice-President at The Weinstein Company where he is credited as an executive on Halloween (2007), The Reader (2008) and Nine (2009).

Reiner co-founded Castle Rock in 1987, with Martin Shafer, Andrew Scheinman, Glenn Padnick and Alan Horn. Castle Rock has produced over 125 movies including When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, In the Line of Fire, City Slickers, Miss Congeniality, The American President and The Shawshank Redemption, as well as one of the most lucrative and successful comedy series of all-time, Seinfeld.