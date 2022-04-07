Jonathan Bennett Signs Multi-Picture Deal with Crown Media Family Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Crown Media Family Networks has signed Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls”) to an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal.

“Jonathan is a fantastic partner and ambassador for our brand and what we represent. We look forward to working with him on more exciting projects.” Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“I am so proud of the work I have done in my Hallmark movies. Most recently with back-to-back GLAAD Media Award nominations for The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” Bennett said. “I’m so fortunate and proud that Hallmark is a champion for representation. I can’t wait for all that is ahead.”

Best known for playing Aaron, the object of the plastics’ affection in Mean Girls, Bennett reunited with Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert in the Hallmark Channel original movie “Elevator Girl” in 2010. He wrote the best-selling Mean Girls parody Burn Cookbook, competed on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother and hosted MTV’s Copycat and Food Network’s Cake Wars.

More recently, he appeared on Station 19 and starred in the indie feature Potato Dreams of America, which premiered at SXSW and opened in theaters in January. Next up: hosting iHeart’s PrideCast Podcast.