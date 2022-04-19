Johnny Depp Testifies He Fought Back Against “Diabolical” Domestic Abuse Claims By Amber Heard For His Children’s Sake

“My goal is the truth,” said Johnny Depp on the stand today one week into the $50 million defamation trial instigated by the ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star against Amber Heard back in March 2019. “Lies build upon lies,” he testified.

Calling Heard’s years old allegations of domestic abuse by Depp to her “diabolical,” the actor said he was “doing the right thing” pursuing the high profile case.

“It was a complete shock, it just didn’t need to go in that direction, as nothing of the kind ever happened,” Depp told the Fairfax County Courthouse in a halting voice with no small degree of affectation. “There were arguments, and things of that nature, but never did myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in anyway, nor have I struck anyone in my life,” he added.

Related Story Johnny Depp To Take The Stand Tomorrow In $50M Defamation Trial

“It was my responsibility to not only clear my name …I wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they had to read about their father, that was untrue,” Depp went on to say of his motivation to bring this exposure of he and Heard’s relationship into the public sphere.

After that clearly well rehearsed set-up, Depp launched into a vivid depiction of his own working class childhood, and the turmoil and violence he experienced growing up. That history has been a vital element of Depp’s legal team’s strategy even before the trial started last week.

Largely uninterrupted by his attorneys, Depp’s discussion of his early years was perhaps more relatable than much of what the jury has heard over the past week, tales of a life of private islands, private planes and a private detox doctor, perhaps beyond the comprehension of jurors even from well-to-do Fairfax County.

Observing her litigious ex-husband testifying, Heard sat close by in courtroom as she has every day since the much delayed trial began on April 11.

The Aquaman star is scheduled to take the stand herself later in the proceedings. Both Depp and Heard testified in the late 2020 U.K. libel trial that saw the actor unsuccessfully move to rebut The Sun tabloid assertion that Depp is a “wife-beater.” While not officially permitted to be heavily referenced during this Stateside trial, the British matter does loom over the Virginia proceedings — at least in the court of public opinion.

Depp will be on the stand on Wednesday for cross examination. The trial is set to run for five weeks. However, it will hit the pause button from May 9-12 as Judge Penney S. Azcarate has a previously scheduled conference engagement.

This latest fray between Depp and Heard, who divorced in 2016 with restraining orders and a media feeding frenzy surrounding them, started when The Tourist actor suddenly sued his ex-wife in March 2019 in Virginia for a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard penned about domestic abuse and the potential fallout for victims.

As has been noted by Heard’s legal team in and out of court, the op-ed never mentioned Depp by name. Yet, in subsequent paperwork, the Hollywood Vampires guitarist proclaimed the article in the Jeff Bezos-owned outlet was clearly referring to him, cost the one-time box office gold actor well-paying roles, a return to the Pirates franchise and “devastated” his career.

In the three years since Depp’s filing, the case has seen Heard unsuccessfully try over and over to have the matter dismissed or shifted to California. As a result, Heard also she countersued Depp for $100 million in the summer of 2020.

While acknowledging that Depp has a high burden to meet for defamation, sources close to the actor’s team say he will “own” his various vices on the stand, but aim to “make sure the truth comes out. “ Long before today testimony, Depp has adamantly denied he ever abused Heard. In fact, he has claimed that he is the victim of domestic abuse in the admittedly tempestuous relationship

It is almost a given that the losing side in this sordid affair will appeal and drag the matter on even further

The earlier part of today saw Depp’s friend and sound technician Keena Wyatt testifying in a display that did not go as Team Depp had likely hoped.

Unsurprisingly seeking to be complimentary to his long-time pal and paymaster, Wyatt did confirm somewhat embarrassingly that one-time Oscar nominee Depp has been using an ear piece when filming since 1997’s The Brave. Wyatt also was grilled on “a binge with Marilyn Manson for a few days” that Depp allegedly engaged in, plus a pattern of constant absences and tardiness on 2014’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales while production was underway in Australia.

Additionally, in what became a battle of objections between the lawyers in the courtroom, Wyatt detailed to the jury and onlookers his experiences with Depp and his interactions with Heard during the couple’s relationship. “I’ve never seen Johnny be violent to anyone,” Wyatt told Heard attorney Elaine Bredehoft under a sometimes tense cross-examination.

“You don’t know what went on behind closed doors,” Bredehoft declared in an explicit evisceration of Wyatt’s testimony that led to the sound technician defaulting to a cascades of “I don’t recall” and similar statements.

Along with Depp and Heard, A-listers like James Franco, WandaVision’s Paul Bettany and the world’s on-again/off-again richest man Elon Musk are set to testify in the Old Dominion-set trial.

As of right now, the trial runs Monday to Thursday, with Fridays off.