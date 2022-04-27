Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Jury Sees Bodycam Video Of LAPD Response To 2016 Incident At Downtown Penthouse

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers testified on Wednesday about what they saw when they responded to separate 911 calls to come to the downtown penthouse on May 21, 2016, the night that Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp beat her in a confrontation in the waning days of their marriage.

The Fairfax, VA jury was shown the bodycam footage of Officer William Gatlin, who was among the officers who responded to the Eastern Columbia building later that evening. Gatlin said that he did not observe “any verifiable injuries to her.” But Heard’s attorney questioned him on how he could make that determination given the low level of lighting in the penthouse. She also questioned him on why he didn’t ask Heard to come forward so he could examine her more closely.

#Bodycam footage shows officers responding to #JohnnyDepp and #AmberHeard's penthouse after a second 911 call was made alleging domestic violence in May 2016. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/Iq0ZwCoIKf — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 27, 2022

Two officers had responded to a 911 call earlier in the evening, but they left without filing a report. Heard’s attorneys have pressed the officers on why they did not take a report and whether they followed proper procedure. Instead, they left a business card and wrote “met with victim — victim advised verbal” on their log entry.

“After discussing the investigation with my partner at the scene, Miss Heard refused any medical treatment and had no visible injuries,” said Officer Tyler Hadden, who was one of the two officers who first responded to the 9/11 call of domestic violence.

“There was no sign of struggle…and the witness that was there that I spoke with was uncooperative as well.”

Bredehoft pressed Gatlin on how certain he could be that he didn’t see Heard with injuries. He said that Heard was “crying and had a red face.” Bredehoft, though, tried to show that he failed to spot damage in the building, a stain in the hallway.

Later in the morning, Depp appeared smiling and amused as testimony was played from Alejandro Romero, who was posted at the front desk of the Eastern Columbia building. Romero, appearing in his vehicle, said that after he saw Heard after the May 21 incident, he “didn’t recall [seeing] marks or bruises.” But Bredehoft repeatedly asked him about other aspects of her appearance, like whether she was wearing makeup or what she was wearing, and he repeatedly admitted that he could not recall. At one point, Romero admitted, “I don’t want to deal with this court case, everyone has got problems — I don’t want to deal with no more.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury will see a Jan. 19, 2021 deposition from Christian Carino, former CAA agent for Depp and Heard.