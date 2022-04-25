Johnny Depp Tries Again To Rewrite Vile Texts & Alcohol Abuse Depictions Under Tutorage Of His Own Lawyers; $50M Defamation Trial Testimony Continues – Update

UPDATE, 10:24 AM: Johnny Depp wasn’t being threatening in his texts, but simply using “abstract humor,” the former Pirates of the Caribbean star told a Virginia courtroom today in his continuing testimony in his $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Having had the often vulgar, violent, rage and “monster” filled communications read out in court under cross examinations from Heard’s defense team, the once again sunglasses wearing Depp was given wide berth at the beginning of the third week of trial to reframe what he wrote actually meant in his mind.

Calling his now infamous texts to Avengers alum Paul Bettany and employees often “irreverent, and abstract humor” based in part on Monty Python routines, Depp followed the careful lead of his attorney Jessica Meyers that his correspondence was a method of a handling a “difficult or unpleasant situation, we would, you know, do our best to deal with it with humor as opposed to just a constant complaint or whining or anything of that nature.”

“I’s important to know that none of it was ever intended to be real,” Depp went on to say of the texts that detailed drowning and killing Heard and having sex with her dead body, among others notions. “And the language that’s used – which I, yes I am ashamed that that has to be spread on the world like peanut butter,” he added in obviously drafted language he has used over and over since those texts became public in his 2020 unsuccessful UK libel trial.

In another instance, the actor said that harsh texts to an employee were “gobbledygook,” and written “in jest, to get a rise out of him, to get a reaction out of him.” Depp went on to say that “pain” was often the primary intention behind his use of exaggerated terms and violent language.

Coming after days of irritation by Depp under the questioning of methodical defense lawyer Ben Rottenborn and an attempt to portray the one-time Oscar nominee as a domestic abuser and a drunk and drug addict, today’s stint on the stand offered a potential reset in the eyes of the jury.

Even under follow up examination from his own lawyer, a much more conservatively dress Depp today seemed unable to recall details of communication with others and once again returned to the long winded answers that characterized his initial testimony last week. He also tried to flip the narrative of his alcohol intake despite the seemingly overwhelming evidence presented by the defense in their cross. “My drinking was not to excessive,” Depp insisted Monday. “I never went into blackouts,” he went on to say, in a clear break with the depiction the defense presented in audio tapes, photographs and communications from Depp himself to a wide group of individuals.

As she has on every day since the five-week long trial began on April 11, a sometimes bespectacled Heard looked on from the nearby defense table as Depp’s testimony went on. The Aquaman star also conferred with her lawyers as her ex-husband spoke. Heard herself is set to take the stand herself in Judge Penny Azcarate’s courtroom at some as yet undefined date. Bettany has also been called as a witness, as have Elon Musk and James Franco.

Unable to get the March 2019 filed case based on her late 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence dismissed, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million in the summer of 2020.

The court is currently on its regular lunch break and will resume later today. The trial runs Monday to Thursday from 10 AM to 5 PM ET usually, but Judge Azcarate said just now that she expects to go to 5:30 PM ET today because of a “late start.”

If Depp’s testimony does finish up before then, at least two other witnesses are expected to appear today. Neither as high profile as Depp and Heard, one will be in the Fairfax County Courthouse itself and one will speak via live video link, we are told.



PREVIOUSLY, 9: 11 AM: A lengthy cross examination of Johnny Depp in his $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard concluded on Monday morning with the actress’s attorney again focusing on a series of the actor’s violent words in texts as well as audio of their arguments.

Depp appeared agitated as attorney Benjamin Rottenborn introduced a series of unflattering articles written about Depp before December, 2018, when Heard published a Washington Post op ed in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Rottenborn was attempting to show that the actor’s reputation was damaged well before the Washington Post piece ran.

Rottenborn went through the articles and read their headlines,with Depp was described as drunk, late to the set and a box office failure. Depp, on the witness stand, tried to interject his own opinion of them, calling them “hit pieces” in some cases orchestrated by Heard’s publicity team.

When Rottenborn read the headline and subhead from a 2018 Rolling Stone profile, The Trouble With Johnny Depp: Multimillion Dollar Lawsuits, A Haze of Dooze and Hash and a Lifestyle he Can’t Afford. Inside The Trials of Johnny Depp, the actor said, “You should read the article.” That drew some laughs in the courtroom.

Later, Rottenborn, amid repeated objections from Depp’s side, attempted to run through what has been a central argument of Heard’s team: That the Washington Post op ed, which doesn’t mention Depp, also doesn’t contain any of the details of his alleged domestic abuse. Heard’s attorney noted that Depp didn’t try to get the restraining order lifted in 2016 nor did he try to clear his name in a divorce trial.

“There were no charges pressed against me,” Depp said.

He said that he took action after the Post op ed because “it was the only time I was able to speak and use my own voice.”

This was Depp’s fourth day on the stand in the trial in Fairfax, VA.

Much of Rottenborn’s cross-examination has been devoted to showing the jury a barrage of texts, audio and video as they have tried to show Depp’s pattern of drug and alcohol abuse and, in some instances, references to violence in relation to Heard.

On Monday, Rottenborn played eight different audio clips. In one, Heard tells him, “Go put your cigarette out on someone else.” Depp says to her, “Shut up fat ass.” In court, Depp said that Heard had a penchant for “grossly exaggerated” comments. In another clip, Depp is heard referring to one of their arguments as a “bloodbath.” Other clips were unintelligible.

Heard’s attorney also referred to a text from August, 2016, that Depp sent to his agent in which he wrote, “I can only hope that Karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her.” Rottenborn also has tried to show that Heard was grabbling with Depp’s substance abuse. He presented a text chain she had with Depp, as he was trying to detox, in which she wrote, “The coke you have done today and all the booze you have drank today, has it helped us?”