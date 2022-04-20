Johnny Depp Describes Argument With Amber Heard That Led To His Finger Being Severed — Update

UPDATE, 9:58 AM PT: Johnny Depp described in graphic detail the March, 2015 argument with then-wife Amber Heard that led to him severing his middle right finger.

That incident has come up several times so far in the defamation trial, as his attorneys have argued that it was Heard who was physically abusive, not him.

Depp said that he lost the top of his finger when Heard, visiting his rented home in Australia as he were making Pirates of the Caribbean 5, threw a vodka bottle at him and the glass shattered.

That day, Heard had arrived from a flight from Los Angeles, but was upset over a meeting she had with an attorney to discuss Depp’s request for a “post-nuptial” agreement. Heard, Depp said, said that the attorney was rude and dismissive to her.

“She kept saying, ‘I am not even in your will. I am not even in your will.’ I thought it was an odd thing to say … it felt wrong, and she would not let go of the fact that I was in on this post-nuptial agreement and I was trying to trick into getting nothing if something were to happen,” Depp told the jury.

He said that their argument escalated, and that Heard “was irate and she was possessed,” and called him an “ass kisser to lawyers” or a “pussy.” He said that he tried to lock himself in at least nine different rooms and a bathroom, but she bang on the doors and scream. He said that he called Jake Bloom, his lawyer, to try to get the attorneys on the phone because “I was very upset that she was pushed to that limit because I believed it. In fact, none of it had happened.”

Depp said that he eventually went to the home’s downstairs rec room where, despite being sober for a number of months, he poured himself two or three shots of vodka.

“She found me there [and said], ‘Oh your are drinking again, a monster and all that,'” Depp said.

He said that Heard grabbed the bottle and hurled it at him, and that it went right past his head and it smashed behind him. He said that he then walked behind the bar and pour himself a shot from a larger bottle of vodka. In the witness box, Depp stood up as he demonstrated how he was standing when, he said, Heard took the other bottle and threw it at him.

“My hand was on the edge of the bar and she threw the large bottle and it made contact and it shattered everywhere, and I honestly didn’t feel the pain at all.” But he said that he did feel dripping and “I looked down and I realized the tip of my finger had been severed.”

“I was looking directly at my bone sticking out and the meaty portion of the inside of your finger. And blood was just pouring out.” He said that he then went into “some sort of nervous breakdown” and started to write on the walls with his own blood. He didn’t say what was written, but said that they were “little reminders of our past that represented lies that she had told me and lies that I had caught her in.”

Heard’s attorneys have said that they intend to argue that Depp’s would was self-inflicted.

PREVIOUSLY: Johnny Depp continued his second day of testimony in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, as he described the deterioration of their relationship and what he said were physically and and emotional abuse on her part.

On direct questioning from his own attorney, Depp described Heard as attacking him with “a rapid fire, sort of an endless parade of insults and looking at me like I was a fool.”

He said that if their arguments “continued to escalate, if I continued to try to present my version of my side of the story, when you are approached in a kind of, when you are approached with such anger and hatred, it seemed like pure hatred for me, If I stayed to argue that, I was sure that it would escalate into violence, and often times it did. It did.”

Depp’s attorney asked him what he meant by “violence.”

“In her frustration and her anger, she would strike out. “t could begin with a slap, it could begin with a shove, it could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head. It could begin with throwing a glass of wine at my face. All in all, it was constant.” He said that Heard used his personal experiences against him “as weapons, especially when it came to my kids. There was no need for it. Too many lines were crossed, you couldn’t see the lines any more.”

The jury in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom will likely hear two versions of the nature of their relationship. Depp filed his defamation lawsuit after Heard wrote a Washington Post op ed in 2018 that described herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Although he was not named, Depp contends that the connection was apparent, given the publicity over an argument two years earlier, in which Heard obtained a restraining order and released photos showing her face badly bruised. Heard, meanwhile, has filed a $100 million counter claim, and her attorneys plan to present testimony of Depp’s physical abuse.

In his Wednesday testimony, Depp described being on a May, 2014 flight from Boston to Los Angeles with Heard. He had taken to Roxycotin pills, amid concerns over his addiction to the opioid.

“I was not feeling any pain and I knew that she was ready for some kind of brawl,” he said. Depp said that during the flight Heard would “poke and pride physically and poke and prod psychological, emotionally,” to the point where he left and hid in the bathroom and fell asleep.

“I found the only way to find any kind of peace was to try to walk away,” Depp said.

