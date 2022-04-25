John Leguizamo, David Costabile & J. Smith Cameron Among Cast In Paramount+’s ‘Waco’ Sequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, the Paramount+ follow up to the 2018 miniseries, has found its cast.

David Costabile and J. Smith Cameron are among the stars joining the series, alongside John Leguizamo reprising his role. John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee also star.

Paramount Network’s Waco, fronted by Taylor Kitsch, explored the events in February 1993 in Mount Carmel, a small religious community when a raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) on David Koresh and his followers, known as the Branch Davidians led to a massive standoff and the death of dozens.

American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials will explore the wide-ranging fallout following these events and the uneven scales of justice the surviving Branch Davidians faced. It will also delve into how the horrific events fueled the emerging ‘Patriot’ movement, which ultimately led to the most destructive act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history – the Oklahoma City bombing.

Leguizamo will reprise his role as Jacob Vasquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco.

Billions star Costabile will play Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents. Succession’s J. Smith Cameron will play Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians when Vernon Howell, otherwise known as a young David Koresh, arrives.

John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee Paramount

Dopesick’s Hoogenakker will play Clive Doyle, David Koresh’s first follower within the Branch Davidians, who despite losing a daughter in the fire at Mount Carmel has unwavering faith and is determined for others to learn the “truth.” Euphoria’s Johnson will play Vernon Howell, young David Koresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah and Lovecraft Country’s Lee will play Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante turned neo-Nazi arm candy, turned government informant

The series comes from creators and showrunners Drew and John Erick Dowdle, who exec produce alongside Michael Shannon, who starred as FBI negotiator Gary Noesner in Waco.

It is designed to air in 2023 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events in Texas.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exec producers also include Andrew Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie, who will also write, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ron Burkle.