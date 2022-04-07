Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Angela Bassett Joins Netflix’s Millie Bobby Brown Fantasy Feature ‘Damsel’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Discovery Leadership Structure Is Set: Bigger Roles For JB Perrette, Kathleen Finch, Bruce Campbell; WarnerMedia Exec Purge Continues
Read the full story

John Cena Action Comedy Feature ‘Officer Exchange’ In The Works At Amazon Studios

AP

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Officer Exchangea big action comedy project, just sold to Amazon Studios. Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is starring in a script by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner. The project is currently in development.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad