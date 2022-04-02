The Jimmys Swap Places In ‘Tonight Show’ & ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ April Fool’s Day Prank

Skip to main content
Jimmy Fallon Kimmel
NBC/ABC

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have long had to face the challenge of similar names, hosting similar shows.

Now the late-night hosts have teamed up for an epic April Fool’s prank that will see Kimmel hosting The Tonight Show and Fallon hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel will be in New York hosting the NBC show and Fallon will be in Hollywood hosting the ABC show – a surprise to both the in-studio audiences and viewers watching at home.

Other surprises are expected, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose new album, Unlimited Love – the band’s first with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years – is out today, are the musical guests on both shows.

It highlights the camaraderie between the late-night hosts, who historically have enjoyed the same level of friendship (see the battle between Jay Leno and David Letterman and Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien).

Last year, Kimmel jokingly stirred up his own version of the late-night wars, over pizza. The comedian slammed the former SNL star for his attempt to make his own pizza, declaring Fallon’s use of a rolling “outrageous”.

The pair have been in their own ratings battle for the last year or two with Kimmel coming out on top last season for the first time in his show’s history. Both are behind The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

