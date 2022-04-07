Jimmy Wang Yu Dies: Martial Arts Action Star In Hong Kong Films Was 79

Jimmy Wang Yu, a Taiwanese actor who was once one of the biggest stars of martial arts cinema, died Tuesday in a Taipei hospital from an undisclosed illness he battled for six years. He was 79 and his death was announced on Instagram by his daughter, Linda Wang.

Born in Shanghai, China, Wang moved to Hong Kong and made his name as an action star at Shaw Brothers Studio during the 1960s. His best-known film was One-Armed Swordsman, which, as the title suggests, was about swordplay, a hallmark of his combat skills. The film would become the first Hong Kong film to make HK$1million at the local box office.

The action films made Wang one of the biggest stars in Asia, and popular in the US underground grindhouses that specialized in low-budget films.