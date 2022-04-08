First Lady Jill Biden To Make Special Appearance On ‘Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards’ Saturday

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, will make a special appearance during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday. She is not the first First Lady to appear on the show — in 2012, Michelle Obama presented the Big Help Award to Taylor Swift.

Dr. Biden’s appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards takes place during the Month of the Military Child and provides her with an opportunity to recognize and thank the children of our service members and veterans.

Appropriately, the audience will include 45 Southern California military children and their families.

Co-host Miranda Cosgrove will introduce the First Lady, who will speak on the resilience of today’s youngest generation — especially children of military members and veterans — and encourage young Americans to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities.

“The First Lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Whether as an educator, mother, grandmother or champion of military families, Dr. Biden’s compassion and advocacy have been a defining characteristic throughout her time in public service,” said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs.

As First Lady, Dr. Biden leads the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, which is focused on supporting the military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Hosted by actress Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, and featuring performances from Grammy Award-winning Kid Cudi and chart-topping rapper Jack Harlow, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will showcase fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.

The night will also feature 1,000 epic slimings; Nick’s signature orange blimp, and its journey into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; and live voting.

Viewers can stream the show live across all platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The show will also be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills serving as co-executive producers. The show is directed by Glenn Weiss.