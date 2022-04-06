Jessica Williams Joins ‘Shrinking’ Apple TV+ Series; James Ponsoldt To Direct & Exec Produce

Jessica Williams (Love Life) is set as a lead opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy series written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso‘s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/writer/producer Brett Goldstein. James Ponsoldt has signed on to direct multiple episodes, including the first, and executive produce the project, from Warner Bros Television.

Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Williams will play Gaby, a therapist working in the practice with Dr. Phil Rhodes (Ford) and Jimmy (Segel). She’s all in on anything she’s passionate about, including her friend Jimmy, who she cares for and respects.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein executive produce alongside Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Williams co-wrote and starred in HBO’s 2 Dope Queens, a series of specials based on the hit comedy podcast. She most recently starred in HBO Max’s Love Life and appears in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff, reprising her role as Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks. Williams is repped by Rise, UTA, ID and attorney Jeff Endlich.

Ponsoldt recently directed and executive produced Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss. He previously directed the pilot for Master of None, as well as episodes of Shameless and Parenthood. He’s currently directing on musical drama series Daisy Jones and the Six for Prime Video. His feature directing credits include The Spectacular Now, The End of the Tour and The Circle. Ponsoldt is repped by UTA.