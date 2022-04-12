Jessica Henwick & Hugo Weaving Board Kitty Green’s ‘The Royal Hotel’

Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections) and Hugo Weaving (Patrick Melrose) have joined the cast of The Royal Hotel, Kitty Green’s social thriller following two friends backpacking in Australia.

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) also stars, having previously fronted director Green’s breakout pic The Assistant. Garner and Green play the duo who end up at the titular Royal Hotel, a locals bar where they find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation.

The Royal Hotel is being produced by Emile Sherman and Iain Canning of See-Saw Films Liz Watts, See-Saw Films’ Head of Film and Television (Aus), and Scarlett Pictures’ Kath Shelper. Green co-wrote the script with Oscar Redding (Van Diemen’s Land). The project starts shooting this summer in Australia.

HanWay Films has come on board to handle international sales and distribution in partnership with Cross City Films, See-Saw’s in-house sales arm. UTA Independent Film Group and Cross City Films are co-repping the U.S. sale.