Jesse Collins Entertainment Signs With UTA

Producer Jesse Collins’ eponymous Jesse Collins Entertainment has signed with United Talent Agency in all areas.

Jesse Collins Entertainment has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks on the TV side. In features, the company has a first-look agreement with Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players.

Founded in 2012 by Collins, who is the CEO and executive producer of all programming, JCE is probably best known for producing awards shows and specials including The American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors and UNCF’s An Evening of Stars as well as specials The Cast of Martin 30th Anniversary Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today, A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change, Stand Up for Heroes, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine.

Collins also has served as an executive producer for The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show (2021’s The Weeknd and 2022’s Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent) and the Grammy Awards. He produced the 2021 Oscars.

Additionally, JCE has produced scripted series Real Husbands of Hollywood and American Soul; miniseries The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; unscripted series Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic and Forward: The Future of Black Music; competition/game shows Becoming A Popstar, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares and Nashville Squares; talk show Face to Face with Becky G; and children’s series Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices which won a Daytime Emmy in 2021.

Jesse Collins and Jesse Collins Entertainment will continue to be repped by Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman and The Collins Jackson Agency.