‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’ Premiere Date, First-Look Photos: Bryan Cranston & Annette Bening Lead Paramount+ Comedy

Paramount+ today unveiled first-look photos for its upcoming film Jerry and Marge Go Large, starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, also announcing that it will premiere exclusively on the platform in the U.S. on June 17. The film will roll out on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada and Latin America and in additional markets, when the service becomes available there later this year. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in remaining international markets.

Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife, Marge (Bening), wins millions, using the money to revive their small Michigan town. The film from Paramount Players and MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, Gil Netter and Levantine Films also stars Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson, Anna Camp, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Michael McKean and Uly Schlesinger.

Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on the original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post. Academy Award winner David Frankel (Marley and Me, The Devil Wears Prada) directed from a script by Emmy nominee Brad Copeland (Arrested Development), with Academy Award nominee Netter (The Blind Side, Life of Pi) and Levantine Films (Hidden Figures) producing alongside Amy Baer via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures. Pic is the latter label’s first production.

Check out the first-look photos from Jerry and Marge Go Large below.

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Paramount+